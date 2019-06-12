Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Helen Fay. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fay, Marie Helen ALBANY Marie Helen Fay, age 88, passed away after a long illness on June 6, 2019. She was born in Cohoes, the daughter of the late Alfred and Evelyn Beaudry Derocher. She was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Finney and Evelyn Dwyer; and her brothers, Arthur, Joseph, Albert and Frederick Derocher. She graduated from Cohoes High School in 1948. Marie was employed by N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance and Sears. She retired as a bookkeeper from Metroland Business Machines after 21 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, reading and bowling. Marie was active in her senior living community. She was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Troy. She was past president of the local AARP Chapter. Marie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward P. Fay; two daughters, Evelyn L. Pfeiffer and Ann M. Forbes-Watkins; grandchildren, Steven (Julie) Pfeiffer, Stacey (Brian) Restaino, Melissa (Barry) Courtright and Joseph O'Neill; great-grandchildren, Kadence and Kaleigh Courtright and Aiden O'Neill and Logan Thomas Restaino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Friday, June 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend her funeral service in the funeral home on Saturday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marie's name may be made to: Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014. Published in Albany Times Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

