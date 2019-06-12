Marie Helen Fay

Fay, Marie Helen ALBANY Marie Helen Fay, age 88, passed away after a long illness on June 6, 2019. She was born in Cohoes, the daughter of the late Alfred and Evelyn Beaudry Derocher. She was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Finney and Evelyn Dwyer; and her brothers, Arthur, Joseph, Albert and Frederick Derocher. She graduated from Cohoes High School in 1948. Marie was employed by N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance and Sears. She retired as a bookkeeper from Metroland Business Machines after 21 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, reading and bowling. Marie was active in her senior living community. She was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Troy. She was past president of the local AARP Chapter. Marie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward P. Fay; two daughters, Evelyn L. Pfeiffer and Ann M. Forbes-Watkins; grandchildren, Steven (Julie) Pfeiffer, Stacey (Brian) Restaino, Melissa (Barry) Courtright and Joseph O'Neill; great-grandchildren, Kadence and Kaleigh Courtright and Aiden O'Neill and Logan Thomas Restaino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Friday, June 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend her funeral service in the funeral home on Saturday, June 15, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marie's name may be made to: Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014.

Published in Albany Times Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019
