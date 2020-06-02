Austin, Marie J. MANHEIM, Pa. Marie J. Austin, 82 of Manheim, Pa., passed away on May 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Marie was born February 20, 1938, in Troy. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary (Drosky) Murray; and her brothers, John, James and William. Marie retired many years ago having worked as a legal secretary for the State of N.Y. and private law firms; she volunteered at the Next to New Shop in Gretna Springs and was a member of the North Annville Bible Church. Marie enjoyed whipping up delicious meals and decadent desserts, gardening, and she was the champion of the family board game battles. A lover of animals, Marie adored her pets and opened her home and heart to every stray. She will be remembered for her loving spirit, quick laughter, devotion to family and friends and her beautiful handwriting. Marie will be missed by all. Surviving are her husband of 53 years Earl L. Austin; her daughter Beverly; and beloved grandson John Yazici of Aguanga, Calif.; her son Frank M. Austin of Boulder City, Nevada; sisters, Carolyn Poloski and Bernadette (Robert) Signor. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Annville Bible Church, 4590 Hill Church Road, Annville, PA 17003. For service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.