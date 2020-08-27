1/1
Marie J. Kadlick
1922 - 2020
Kadlick, Marie J. BINGHAMTON Marie J. Kadlick, age 97 years, formerly of Coxsackie and for the last few years of Elizabeth Church Manor in Binghamton, N.Y., passed away on August 25, 2020. Marie was born on November 24, 1922, in New York City and was the daughter of the late Oliver Palmer and Elizabeth (Donahue) Whitbeck. Besides her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband Aldrich, who passed away on January 23, 1991; brothers, David, Oliver and Kenneth; sisters, Frances and Lillian; and son-in-law Bill Lake. Survivors include her daughter Frances; grandson Bill and his wife Rene; granddaughter Pat and partner Carrie; great-grandson Colin, and many nieces and nephews. Marie grew up in Earlton, N.Y. and after moving to Coxsackie was employed by The Krauss Dress Factory for many years. She was an excellent seamstress most of her life. She was an active member/parishioner of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Coxsackie, The Garden Club, Meals on Wheels, and also volunteered at the polls during election time. Marie spent many happy years on The Kadlick Farm. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She also loved entertaining at her home, especially at Thanksgiving when she always included friends who would otherwise be alone for the holiday. Marie was always willing to help out whenever and wherever needed. Viewing will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 80 Mansion St., Coxsackie, on Saturday, August 29, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of the Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the family plot of The Riverside Cemetery, Coxsackie. For anyone wishing, donations may be made in Marie's name to a charity of one's choice, or to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 80 Mansion St., Coxsackie, NY, 12051. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The W.C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2020.
