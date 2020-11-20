1/1
Marie Juliette Blackwell
1940 - 2020
Blackwell, Marie Juliette COLONIE Marie Juliette Blackwell, aged 80 years, passed away on Tuesday, November 18, 2020. Marie was born on November 12, 1940, in Washington D.C., to Joseph and Virginia Valade, and had been a resident of the Capital District area since 1952. She was a member of the Reformed Church, former president of the Loudonville School PTA, and retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company in 2003. She was preceded in death by her husband William H.J. Blackwell whom she married in November 1971, and together they raised three children, Rosemary Newcomb of Colonie, Jonathan Blackwell of Troy, and Robert Blackwell of Schenectady. Marie was the cherished grandmother of Donald, Kimberly, Jacqueline, Courtney, Lindsay, Thomas, Skylar, and Jaxson; and great-grandmother of Deegan, Dalhia, Lily, Briar, and Ella. Additonally, she is survived by her siblings, Andre Valade, Anthony Valade, Alexander Valade, Allan Valade, John Valade, Madeline Copeland, Virginia Klusman, Annette Moetler, Christina Murray, and Paula Anne McMahon. She was preceded in death by brothers, Adrian, Albert, Armand, Augustine, Thomas, and Paul Valade. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive through her several nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, November 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. A prayer service will be held on Monday, November 23, at 9 a.m. in the funeral home followed by interment at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Visit bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a note of sympathy for Marie's family and for driving directions.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
NOV
23
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
NOV
23
Interment
11:00 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
