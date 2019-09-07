Tompkins, Marie K. CLIFTON PARK Marie K. Tompkins, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019. Marie was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Paul B. Tompkins. Marie is survived by her six children, Paul, Maureen (Ed), Michele, Dennis (Mary Grace), Larry (Joelle), and Lisa (Frank); ten grandchildren, Jeremy, Rebecca, Brian, Jennifer, Ersellia, Brendan, Michaela, Nick, Ben, and Min; and eight great-grandchildren. Marie's career began on Wall Street and continued at Manufacturers Hanover Bank where she served as a loan officer until her retirement. Marie was a faithful and devoted member of St. Edward the Confessor Church. She was an avid world traveler and enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and Bingo. But most of all, she was a wonderful and loving mom. The family would like to express their gratitude to Tracey Boucher, Ali, Christine and all the staff at Loudonville Assisted Living, and the caring staff at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park. A calling hour will precede the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. The family requests that any donation be made to Hope Soars, 1410 Maple Hill Rd., Castleton, NY, 12033 or at hopesoars.org To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 7, 2019