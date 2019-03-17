Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Kenney. View Sign

Kenney, Marie GUILDERLAND Marie Kenney, 97 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019, with her daughter at her side. Marie was born on March 2, 1922, in Lowell, Mass. She worked for many years as a nurse's aide. She was a long-time resident of Omni Senior Living in Guilderland. Marie was a communicant of St. Madelene Sophie Church where she was a member of the Christ Child Society. Marie was predeceased by her son Michael Brangaccio in 2010. She is survived by her daughter Joyce Gibbs and her son Frank Brangaccio. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great-grandchildren. Marie was a caring and giving person. As a final act of love Marie donated her body to Albany Medical College. The family will honor her memory privately. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made in her name to the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203.



