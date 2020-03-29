Lamont, Marie (Lansing) STUART, Fla. Marie (Lansing) Lamont, 65, of Stuart, Fla., passed away March 23, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born and raised in East Greenbush and was a 1973 Columbia High School graduate. She was also an alumnus of Mohawk Valley Community College. After a long career with the Jardine Insurance Corporation in Albany, Marie relocated to Stuart, Fla. where she has resided for the last 15 years. She was employed by the PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Fla. Marie was the daughter of Ethel Lansing of East Greenbush and the late Cornelius Hill Lansing. Marie was a treasured and adored daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She spent the majority of her life loving and doing for others and will be sorely missed by many. She was the favorite aunt full of love and fun. Survivors in addition to her mother include sister Sandra Burdick (Michael) of Johnsonville, N.Y.; brother Neil Lansing (Anneliese) of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother Mark Lansing (Nora) of Alexandria, Va.; brother, Charles Lansing (Jessica) of East Greenbush. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. The family wishes to thank all of Marie's doctors, nurses, caregivers, and friends for their care over recent months. Due to current circumstances, plans for a future memorial service will be announced at a later date.



