Lasch, Marie Maginn VOORHEESVILLE Marie Maginn Lasch, 79 of Glaston Court, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Kilkeel, County Down, Ireland, Marie moved to Albany at the age of 13 and had lived in Voorheesville since 1967. She was a 1957 graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany and then worked for the New York Telephone Co. until her retirement in 1994. For the last 24 years, Marie has enjoyed wintering in Largo, Fla. and spending time with friends at JD's in Indian Rocks Beach. Marie was the wife of William J. Lasch; mother of Paul Lasch (Susan) of East Aurora, N.Y., Patricia Akers (Steve) of Altamont, Susan Lasch (David Haack) of Colonie and Joseph Lasch (Katherine) of Delmar; sister of Sean Maginn of Scotia; grandmother of Keenan Lasch, Finnegan Lasch, Andrea Akers, Jada Akers, Emily Lasch, Allison Lasch and the late Hailey Akers; and special friend of Bill and Margot King, Peggy Jensen and Fireman Dick Fleming from JD's. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. Friends may also visit with Marie's family Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church prior to the Mass. For those who wish, memorial donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019