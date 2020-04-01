Myers, Marie "Poc" (Tagliento) RENSSELAER Marie "Poc" (Tagliento) Myers, 92, of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Marie was born in Rensselaer to Dominick and Mary Tagliento on July 29, 1927. For over 65 years, Marie enjoyed camping at Lake Champlain. Marie's passion for Christmas was evident with her many decorations and Christmas Eve parties. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years William "Pops" E. Myers; parents, Dominick and Mary; and siblings, Peter, Joey, Delores and Francis. She is survived by her siblings, Dominick and Dorothy; and children, Joyce, William (Cheryl), and John (Christine). She loved her grandchildren, Josh, Kyle, Marie, Stephanie, Patricia, Phillip and eight great-grandchildren. She leaves many cherished nephews, nieces, and cousins. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020