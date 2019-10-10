Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy 870 2nd Ave Troy , NY 12182 (518)-235-4741 Memorial service 9:00 AM St. Augustine's Church Lansingburgh , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rinaldi, Marie Napolitano TROY - On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Marie Napolitano Rinaldi, of Troy, loving mother and best friend passed away suddenly in her home. Marie was born November 25, 1945 in Troy, to Elizabeth and John Napolitano. She raised twin daughters, Cara Rinaldi Glowacki and Marla Rinaldi. Marie was a loving, kind, creative, artistic, beautiful and intelligent woman. She gave with her heart and never asked for anything in return. She will be remembered by her charming smile, witty sense of humor and contagious laugh. She enjoyed gardening, was computer savvy and an avid gamer, and cherished spending time with her family. Throughout her life she gave her time and devotion to many causes and charities. She had an impeccable attention to detail and it was seen in the work she did and the love she gave. She was extremely grateful for the kindness, help and appreciation she received from the people who loved and knew her. Marie wanted to be remembered by the content of her character rather than what degrees she held and her profession. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony S. Rinaldi; her mother, Eilizabeth; her father, John; and sister, Deloris (Dee). She is survived by her daughters, Cara Glowacki and (son-in-law), Stephen Glowacki of Poestenkill, and Marla Rinaldi and (partner) Patrick Carhart of Troy. As well as her brother, Christopher, John and Peter Napolitano. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service that will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. For those wishing to remember Marie in a special way may make donations to the March of Dimes, 1550 Crystal Dr., Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22202. For online condolences please visit







