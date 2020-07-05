1/1
Marie Plass McMillen
1940 - 2020
McMillen, Marie Plass WILMINGTON, N.C. Marie Plass McMillen, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. She was born in Albany on October 26, 1940, to Edwin and Ida (Flach) Plass. Marie grew up and lived in the Capital District area most of her life. She graduated from Bethlehem Central High School and attended business school. She worked at Niagara Mohawk and the Colonie Country Club, operated an antique business and country store, was involved in local government and the Altamont Fair, and most recently worked as an adult caregiver. Marie is survived by her two daughters, Laura (Thomas) Martinez and JoAnne (Andrew) King; and her son Darrin (Mary) Rice; six grandchildren, Jason Martinez, Lauren Ancona, Kyle Martinez, Schuyler King, Michaela Rice, and Anna King; and two great-grandchildren; Julian and Asa Martinez. She is also survived by her siblings, Nancy Schalk, Sally Ruback, Richard (Sallie) Plass, and Linda (Joseph) Wilkerson. Marie participated in many endeavors and expressed her Christian faith in simple and practical ways within her family and community. She was an avid gardener, decorator, cook, baker, furniture refinisher, and event organizer. Her love of art, history, and music were reflected in her life-long pursuit of fine art and antiques, books and collectibles; which she shared generously. She truly enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her family. Marie never went to a gathering empty-handed. She was widely known for her cookies, pastry, jams, jellies and pickled delicacies. She left a legacy of wonderful memories for her family. A virtual memorial will be held to celebrate Marie's life. Anyone interested in attending, please send an email to the following address: mcmillenmemorial@gmail.com. Details about date, time and the access link will be emailed to you. In 2021, a graveside service will be held in the Elmwood Cemetery in Selkirk. In lieu of flowers or condolences, please donate to your favorite charity in Marie's name. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 5, 2020.
