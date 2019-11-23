Hare, Marie R. TROY Marie R. Hare, 93 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on November 20, 2019, at the Hospice in Samaritan Hospital. Born in Chicopee, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Armand and Mary Ann Pepin Robert; and the devoted wife of John J. Hare who passed in 1973. Mrs. Hare was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and the Albany College of Pharmacy, class of '49. She retired after 41 years at The Pharmacy and Surgical Center in Bennington, Vt. where she was a registered pharmacist. Marie was a communicant of St. Augustine's Parish in Lansingburgh and a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Sodality. She was also a board member of the Albany College of Pharmacy Alumni Association. Survivors include her sons, Philip Hare and his wife Sandy and Robert Hare, daughter-in-law Susan Hare; brother, Edmund Robert; her grandchildren, Janelle, Kelly, Katelyn and Jessica; and great-grandson Avery Timothy. Marie was predeceased by her son John J. Hare Jr. The family would like to thank the Community Hospice for their care and dedication. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019