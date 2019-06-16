Hilstro, Marie Rose RENSSELAER Marie Rose Hilstro, 79 of Rensselaer, passed away on June 4, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, with her loving husband Bill and son Joseph by her side after a short illness. Marie was born in Rensselaer, the daughter of the late Marco DeCenzo and Elvera Biasucci on February 29, 1940. Marie was a lifelong resident of Rensselaer and attended Rensselaer Schools. She worked as a homemaker for many years before working as a teacher for Tiny Tots Day Care later in life. Marie enjoyed bowling in leagues, spending time camping during the summer months with Millard and her son, Joe, bus trips to New York City, miniature golf with her son and spending her time in retirement enjoying life with her beloved husband Bill. She also enjoyed taking walks, cooking, and living their lives together. Marie is survived by her husband, William Hilstro; her son Joseph (Kathy) Sansone of Scotia; her brothers, John, and Fred; her sisters, Margaret Bechard and Genevieve Smaldone and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Millard Sansone; her sister, Rena Quinn; and brothers, John, Frank, Henry and George. Visitation will be held in the W.J Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with a service to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019