DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-3231
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Marie T. Brisson Kanser

Marie T. Brisson Kanser Obituary
Kanser, Marie T. Brisson LATHAM Marie T. Brisson Kanser, 91 of Latham, passed away with her family by her side at Samaritan Hospital in Troy on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Waterford, the daughter of the late Rock and Rose Racette Brisson, and was educated at St. Ann's School in Waterford. Marie was a homemaker, staying home to raise her children. She was the wife of the late Andrew Kanser. She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Tetrault of Clifton Park, Christine (Michael) McGraw of Watervliet, Andrew Kanser of Cohoes, Thomas Kanser (Kim Quintal) of Waterford, Pamela (Thomas) Baillargeon of Wilton, Donald (Mercy) Kanser of Latham, and Albert Kanser (Marsha Gregoire) of Cohoes; and was the mother of the late Joseph Kanser, Mary Kanser, David Kanser and Paula Kanser. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and one late grandchild; and 18 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late George Brisson, Raymond Brisson, Francis Brisson and Wilfred Brisson, Rose Shear, Bernadette Bourdeau and Annette Boyus. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Friday, December 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Friends who wish to remember Marie in a special way may donate to the Hospice at Samaritan Hospital, Troy in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
