Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Curthoys, Marie V. RENSSELAER Marie V. Curthoys, 88, of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at home in Rensselaer. Marie was born October 26, 1930, in Troy, the daughter of George and the late Agnes (Gates) Curthoys. She was a supervisor for Pan Am NYC for many years before retiring. Survivors include her brother, Francis Curthoys; a sister, Cheryn (Mike) Lever. Marie was the aunt of Laurie Curthoys, Ross Lever, Noel Doyon, and Jacqueline Bevilacqua. She was predeceased by brother Allan Curthoys. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Turnpike in Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. Send condolences to wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 17, 2019
