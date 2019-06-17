WIESENFORTH Marie 7/09/1934 6/17/2018 My wife, the love of my life, and the mother of our four children, was called to the Kingdom of God one year ago today. Heaven's gain, our devastating loss. She was our guiding light. Dear Marie, based on what I have read about Heaven, you are healthy, carefree, and enjoying the fruits of all the good you did here on Earth for us, your family, and for others. We miss you terribly. You are in our thoughts and prayers daily, always praying that your spirit is in our presence. We still rely on you. Love, until we are with you again, Don, Linda, Ellen, Janet, and Don Jr.



