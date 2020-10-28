Thompson, Marietta "Marie" CLIFTON PARK Marietta Rachel "Marie" Thompson, age 94 of Clifton Park, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Marie was born on May 12, 1926, in Keeseville, N.Y. to Michael and Mary (Vartuli) Corbo. Marie is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Thompson-Toomey; her son, John Thompson; her son-in-law, David Blaise; daughters-in-law, Arlene Thompson and Karla Thompson; her brothers, Michael and Ralph Corbo; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary Corbo; her husband, Harold "Bud" Thompson; her daughter, Sandra Blaise; sons, Howard and Harold Thompson; her sister, Rose Corbo; and her brothers, James and Frank Corbo. Marie was a graduate of the Albany Business College and ran an insurance agency in the town of Mineville for many years until she moved to Geneva, N.Y. and, ultimately, Clifton Park. She was extremely independent and active throughout her entire life and was an avid reader. She always enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Faith was very important to her and she continued to be an active member of her churches, including St. Patrick's Church in Port Henry and St. Edward's Church in Clifton Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Her burial will be on Wednesday, October 28, in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Moriah. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com
.