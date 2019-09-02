Caldwell, Marilyn A. NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. Marilyn A. Caldwell (Scoons), 70, passed away peacefully in her home on August 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was the daughter of Clarence and Audrey Scoons. She was a loving mother to Laura (Elmer) McDonald, Ronald (Dawn) Hughes, and Timothy (Val) Hughes. She made a lasting impact on her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated sister to James (Cathy) Scoons, Bonnie (Tom) Kleinke, and Earnest (Jen) Scoons. She was a caring aunt to several nieces and nephews, as well as a cherished friend to many. Marilyn dedicated her life to caring for others with a smile that lit up the room, and a laugh that was contagious. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at 10 a.m. in the Durant Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019