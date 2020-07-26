Gorman, Marilyn A. McOmber TROY Marilyn A. McOmber Gorman, 84, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John J. McOmber and Marion A. Bramhall McOmber. She had resided at St. Jude's Apartments in Wynantskill for 23 years. Marilyn was a kind, prayerful, loving and generous woman of faith who loved the Lord and had great devotion to Mary, his mother. She was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill where she was a eucharistic minister. "Lynn" was also a treasurer of the Senior Apartments at St. Jude's where she enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bingo, and embroidery. Marilyn worked for many years as a cook, retiring in the 1980s from Loudon House. Survivors include three daughters, Dianne (the late James) Johanson of Albany, Donna (Matthew) Browne of Corinth and Dawn (Paul Zirpoli) Bent of Troy; two sisters, Sharron McOmber (Colleen) of Castleton- on-Hudson and Michelle (John) Frainier of Cohoes; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Margaret Shields. Marilyn was predeceased by a son, David Bent; and two sisters, Myra Patanian and Bernice Ricci. The family is so grateful to the entire Van Rensselaer Manor staff - especially the staff on 2A - for their excellent care of "Lynn" over the past one and a half years. Relatives and friends may call at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill, on Monday, July 27, from 10-11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. celebrated by Reverend Anthony Ligato, Pastor. Interment in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Lynn has requested that each of us perform a random act of kindness in her name. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marilyn A. Gorman to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill, NY, 12198 or to Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Dept., 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
.