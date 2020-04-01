Guest Book View Sign Service Information Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home 139 Jefferson Hts Catskill , NY 12414 (518)-943-3240 Send Flowers Obituary

Noonan, Marilyn A. CATSKILL Marilyn A. Noonan, 77 of Bethel Ridge Road, Catskill went to be with God on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late John P. and Florence H. Mitchell; and the sister of John H. Mitchell of Garden City, N.Y. Marilyn graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn, and then earned her bachelor's degree in English and geography from Brooklyn College in 1963. She was her family's first female college graduate. Marilyn married Richard Noonan on January 23, 1965, and they moved to their Catskill home in October of that year. Marilyn was the proud mother of three sons: her biological children, John Christian and Timothy Paul, and her "adopted" child, Paul McKinney. She made the choice to stay home and raise them through their formative years. In 1977, Marilyn joined the Catskill School Board and began her public commitment to the education of all children. As well as her service to Catskill, she served on the boards of Questar and Tech Valley High School, providing continuous leadership and insights over the course of those 43 years. She was also resolute in her faith. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and longtime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Catskill. She served on their Vestry and Altar Guild, creating wonderful floral arrangements to give glory to God. After raising her children, Marilyn went to work as the executive assistant for the N.Y.S. Professional Firefighters in Albany in 1988. As the daughter and sister of New York City professional firefighters, Marilyn knew first-hand the risks of the profession and the anxiety of those who wait at home. She brought her passions to that work in helping to create workplace protections and in assisting families whose firefighter made the ultimate sacrifice. Marilyn adored the home she and Richard created on Bethel Ridge. She loved gardening and flowers as well as the wildlife and her view of the Catskill Mountains. Her perfect start to the day was sitting at the kitchen table with a cup of tea and seeing what birds were using the bird feeders around the property. Perhaps she found her greatest joy in being Grandma to Sean Thomas, Grady McGuire, and Patrick David. Given current social distancing measures, private prayers were offered by The Reverend Martin Yost, Rector of St. Luke's, followed by cremation. The family is planning a public memorial and celebration of life when larger gatherings are permissible. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Marilyn to the Journeys Palliative Care Program at Albany Med. Attn: Dr. Porter at 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. This local program helps to support cancer patients and their families. Cremation arrangements are by Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, Catskill. Messages of condolence may be made to







Noonan, Marilyn A. CATSKILL Marilyn A. Noonan, 77 of Bethel Ridge Road, Catskill went to be with God on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late John P. and Florence H. Mitchell; and the sister of John H. Mitchell of Garden City, N.Y. Marilyn graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn, and then earned her bachelor's degree in English and geography from Brooklyn College in 1963. She was her family's first female college graduate. Marilyn married Richard Noonan on January 23, 1965, and they moved to their Catskill home in October of that year. Marilyn was the proud mother of three sons: her biological children, John Christian and Timothy Paul, and her "adopted" child, Paul McKinney. She made the choice to stay home and raise them through their formative years. In 1977, Marilyn joined the Catskill School Board and began her public commitment to the education of all children. As well as her service to Catskill, she served on the boards of Questar and Tech Valley High School, providing continuous leadership and insights over the course of those 43 years. She was also resolute in her faith. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and longtime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Catskill. She served on their Vestry and Altar Guild, creating wonderful floral arrangements to give glory to God. After raising her children, Marilyn went to work as the executive assistant for the N.Y.S. Professional Firefighters in Albany in 1988. As the daughter and sister of New York City professional firefighters, Marilyn knew first-hand the risks of the profession and the anxiety of those who wait at home. She brought her passions to that work in helping to create workplace protections and in assisting families whose firefighter made the ultimate sacrifice. Marilyn adored the home she and Richard created on Bethel Ridge. She loved gardening and flowers as well as the wildlife and her view of the Catskill Mountains. Her perfect start to the day was sitting at the kitchen table with a cup of tea and seeing what birds were using the bird feeders around the property. Perhaps she found her greatest joy in being Grandma to Sean Thomas, Grady McGuire, and Patrick David. Given current social distancing measures, private prayers were offered by The Reverend Martin Yost, Rector of St. Luke's, followed by cremation. The family is planning a public memorial and celebration of life when larger gatherings are permissible. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Marilyn to the Journeys Palliative Care Program at Albany Med. Attn: Dr. Porter at 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. This local program helps to support cancer patients and their families. Cremation arrangements are by Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, Catskill. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020

