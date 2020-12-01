Peacock, Marilyn A. NISKAYUNA Marilyn A. Peacock, 84 of Niskayuna, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. With great sadness our mother has passed. Her hobby was chasing the chipmunks from her yard. She wanted everyone to know that the chipmunks have won. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie Stoodley. She was predeceased by her husband, Garald Peacock. She is survived by her daughter, Pennie Agostara (late Vincent); and cherished grandchildren, Jamie and Matthew. Also survived by her son, Dusty Peacock (Sandra Hadley). At her request, no services will be held. She will be interred next to her husband in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com