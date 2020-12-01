1/1
Marilyn A. Peacock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacock, Marilyn A. NISKAYUNA Marilyn A. Peacock, 84 of Niskayuna, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. With great sadness our mother has passed. Her hobby was chasing the chipmunks from her yard. She wanted everyone to know that the chipmunks have won. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie Stoodley. She was predeceased by her husband, Garald Peacock. She is survived by her daughter, Pennie Agostara (late Vincent); and cherished grandchildren, Jamie and Matthew. Also survived by her son, Dusty Peacock (Sandra Hadley). At her request, no services will be held. She will be interred next to her husband in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved