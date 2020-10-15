Neil, Christopher, and Julie,

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Marilyn. I have fond memories growing up and stopping by your house in Lyndhurst as an 11 year old to play with Chris and Julie and Marilyn always treated me like a little adult and even trusted me babysit you. You were the first kids I ever babysat! I will always remember Marilyn on the dance floor at my wedding! She was such a lovely person and you are such a lovely family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Meg Mackert Davies

Friend