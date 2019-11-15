Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065

Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065

Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Whitehall, NY

Resources
Marilyn Cary Shinners

Marilyn Cary Shinners Obituary
Shinners, Marilyn Cary COHOES Marilyn Cary Shinners, 76, daughter of the late Mary E. and John E. Cary of Lansingburgh, and sister of the late Edward J. Wansbury, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was a 1961 graduate of Catholic Central High School and received her B.S.N. and M.S.N. degrees from Seton Hall University and Russell Sage Colleges. Locally she served as critical care coordinator at Samaritan Hospital and was on the nursing faculties of Hudson Valley Community College, Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing, Maria College, and Excelsior College. Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, James A. Shinners; her loving daughter and son-in-law, Mary S. and Joseph S. King of Tampa, Fla.; and also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. A calling hour will precede the service. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall, N.Y. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2019
