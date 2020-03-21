Marilyn Clancy

Obituary
Clancy, Marilyn TROY Marilyn Clancy, 80 of Troy, passed into eternal rest at the Van Rensselaer Manor on Friday, March 20, 2020. Marilyn was born in Norwalk, Conn. and was the daughter of the late Harold and Theresa Clancy. Marilyn had been employed as a factory worker. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her friends. She is survived by her sister Nellie Pratt and a nephew Eric Pratt, both of Old Saybrook, Conn. and many friends at the Manor. There will be a calling hour for Marilyn on Monday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Following, there will be a graveside service with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating in The Oakwood Cemetery in Troy.

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 21, 2020
