Blanner, Marilyn Conley BALLSTON LAKE Marilyn Conley Blanner, 82 of Ballston Lake, passed away on October 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Mary (Reedy) Conley and was the first baby born under Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She was a graduate of Vincentian Institute, class of 1955 and Mildred Elley Business School. Marilyn was the executive assistant to the secretary of the New York State Senate in Albany for over 30 years. She enjoyed skiing and was a ski instructor at Gore Mountain for many years. Marilyn was survived by her sisters, Kathy Conley Harrison (John) and Peggy Conley DiPace; seven nieces and nephews and several cousins; as well as longtime coworker and good friend Ted Smetana. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph "Joey" Conley. Relatives and friends may visit her family on Friday, October 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Marilyn's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Church (formerly St. James), 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12210. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019