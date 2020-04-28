|
|
Hunter, Marilyn E. CLIFTON PARK Marilyn E. Hunter, 84 of Clifton Park, formerly of Levittown, Long Island, beloved wife of the late John E. Hunter, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anna Sweeney Wood McDermott and was a graduate of Queen of All Saints High School in Brooklyn. Devoted mother of Lizanne Hunter-Jones (Kenneth W. Jones), Kathleen Hunter and Kim Brigman; sister of Patricia Lowerre, Frankie Walsh and the late Robert Wood, Joni Wood and Maureen Walsh; cherished grandmother of Jeffery and Kerianne Eames, Lloyd, Samantha and Hunter Sagendorph, Jack and Kate Taylor and Jennifer Gilliam (Matt Gilliam); adored godmother and aunt to Karen Morris (Fred Morris); loving companion of Richard "Rick" Kelsey; also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families; and best friends, Gail and Phil Carron. Mrs. Hunter had been employed at Kmart in Clifton Park where she was layaway supervisor. She adored her grandchildren and family and loved to cook for them. She enjoyed traveling, was always the life of the party, and up to date with the latest fashion trends. A private graveside service will be held in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Later this summer, when it is safe for her family and friends to gather, a memorial will be held in Marilyn's honor to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of generosity, please perform a random act of kindness or pay it forward in Marilyn's memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the care of the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Please feel free to share a memory or your condolences by visiting gordoncemrickfunralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020