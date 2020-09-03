Mesch, Marilyn "Marney" E. ALBANY Marilyn "Marney" E. Mesch, 88, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Marney was born in Alberta, Canada and was the daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth "Bessie" Sick. She grew up in Seattle, Wash. and Vancouver, British Columbia. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia. During her growing up years, she developed an appetite for travel and adventure, world scenes, cultures and making new friends which sparked her activities throughout her life. She traveled to Europe for three years in the early 1950's and then went to Jamaica where she worked in a hotel for a few years. Marney moved to N.Y.C. in 1959. She married Ross Reid in 1965. They enjoyed many travels and also played tennis on those travels, including at the Coral Beach Club in Bermuda, where she first met John Mesch on the court - as a mixed doubles opponent. Marney was also a frequent tennis player at the West Side Tennis Club in N.Y.C. Marney was a talented artist and studied and painted at The Arts Students League in Manhattan. In addition, she had a lovely singing voice, happy spirit and beautiful smile, helping her to create many friendships. Ross Reid died in 1989. Marney very much appreciated the support she received from stepgrandchildren, Nick and Tracy Schaffzin, at that time. Marney revisited the Coral Beach Club in 1992, where she re-met John Mesch. A courtship ensued. They married in 1993, and Marney "transplanted" from N.Y.C. to Albany. They continued their joint love for travel over the years to Bermuda, St. Andrews, Vermont, and Alaska. They were committed supporters of the St. Peter's Hospital Foundation and the Albany Institute of History and Art. Marney's illnesses, including Alzheimer's disease, increasingly limited her activity, and she moved into an assisted-living facility (Ludder's Country Home in West Sand Lake) in 2016. The fine care she received there is much appreciated. Also appreciated are the regular phone calls and sing-alongs she received from her dear friend of 60 years, Helen Skor of Manhattan. Survivors in addition to her husband of 27 years, John Mesch; include her stepchildren, Cristine (Jon) Sapers, N.Y.C., Claudia (Damon) Smith, Seattle, Wash., Amy (John) Favreau, Loudonville; her stepgrandchildren, Tracy (Greg Odland) Schaffzin, Nick (Beth Young) Schaffzin, Nina and Miranda Sapers, Elsa, Orson and Adelaide Smith and Charlie Favreau; and step great-grandchildren, Julia, Ian and Scott Odland and Benji, Maggie and Alex Schaffzin. Marney was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Heather Reid Schaffzin; and her brothers, Fred and Gordon Sick. A memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marney Mesch to the Alzheimer's Association
of NENY 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405 Albany, NY 12205 or Albany Institute of History and Art 125 Washington Ave. Albany, NY 12210 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
. sign the guest book or light a candle, visit brycefh.com
.