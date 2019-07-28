Simmons, Marilyn E. COLONIE Marilyn E. Simmons, age 80, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, at Glendale Nursing Home. She was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha Taber; and wife of the late John Simmons. Marilyn was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time at the family camp. She is survived by her son, Robert Simmons; daughter, Patricia Strain; six grandchildren, Rich, Eric, Sherrie, Christa, Ashley and Morgan; and six great-grandchildren, Gavin, Giovanni, Eva, Damian, Blake, and Ethan. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions in Marilyn's memory may be made to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019