Ennis, Marilyn ROTTERDAM Marilyn Ennis, 91, died on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Albany County Nursing Home. She was born on June 14, 1927, in Hudson, the daughter of Kenneth and Laura (Palen) Miller. Marilyn graduated from Hudson High School. She married Sherwood Ennis on August 2, 1947. They had four children and lived in Schenectady. Marilyn gave of her time, serving as a Sunday school teacher, counselor, and in Christian ministry. She loved children and ran a preschool. She leaves behind many friends and family members. She is survived by a brother, James H. Miller of Rochester; her daughter Laura (Gary) Vartanian of Latham; her sons, John (Suzanne) Ennis of Gorham, Maine, and Paul Ennis of Clifton Park; six grandchildren, Kelly Vargas, Gary Vartanian, Joseph Vartanian, John Ennis, Connor Ennis and Ryley Ennis; and one great-grandchild Aracely Vargas. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Sherwood in 2000; and her daughter Joanne in 2011. Marilyn was generously supported by the members of the John Dabravalskas family, Colleen (Shea) Bach and Eileen (Shea) Stevenson. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. A graveside memorial service is being planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305. Condolences and memories may be shared at







1605 Helderberg Avenue

Rotterdam , NY 12306

