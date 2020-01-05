Pitcher, Marilyn F. EAST GREENBUSH Marilyn F. (Lowndes) Pitcher, 80, was brought by the angels to her eternal rest on December 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her mother Florence (Lauster) Mull; and sister Barbara (Lowndes) Linett. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Deborah Countryman; her son Donald Pitcher; her grandsons, Justin (Sarah) and Scott; her granddaughter Melinda; and great-granddaughter Norah. She was a lifelong resident of East Greenbush and worked for the town water department, Cluett and Peabody, Bi-Lo and Levonian Brothers. She was a mom in the truest and purest sense of the word; best friend to all and an awesome lady who loved life and her family. Marilyn's family would like to thank the staff of Albany Medical Center (D5) for the exceptional care and compassion they provided. Services were held privately.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020