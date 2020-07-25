1/
Marilyn Frisch
Frisch, Marilyn ALBANY Marilyn Frisch, age 90, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Albany on December 20, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert Benjamin Freedman and Josephine (Fine) Freedman.She is survived by her son James Frisch and his wife Yvonne and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Freedman of Albany and William Freedman of Vestal, N.Y. After 90 years, and a fulfilling life, Marilyn was laid to rest on Friday, July 24, 2020, next to her husband Merwyn. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
