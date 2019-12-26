Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Geraghty. View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary's Church Nassau , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Geraghty, Marilyn NORTH CHATHAM Marilyn A. Geraghty, 90, passed away at home on December 20, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Bronx, N.Y. to Joseph and Alice Craig Hogan on July 12, 1929, and there met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Geraghty, her husband for 66 years. Their life together included starting a family in the Bronx, moving to Montrose, N.Y. in 1961, where their neighbors were like family and became lifelong friends and then retiring to North Chatham in 1988 where Marilyn enjoyed her dream house. First and foremost, Marilyn loved being a wife and mother, cherishing her four daughters and their families. She also enjoyed the part time jobs she held throughout her life including clerical positions at Rogers and Alexander's Department stores in the Bronx, Abercrombie & Fitch in Manhattan, Reader's Digest in Pleasantville, N.Y. and as a bank teller in Croton, N.Y. Marilyn was a loving and giving person who cared for many of her elderly relatives in her lifetime. She loved hosting family holidays and dinner parties with friends and vacationing in Wildwood and Long Beach Island, N.J. She enjoyed remodeling, decorating and redecorating her home, gardening, shopping, going out to breakfast and getting dressed up for Sunday Mass at St. Mary's Church in Nassau, N.Y. where she had a special devotion to St. Anthony. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; her brother Joseph "Joey" Hogan, Jr.; and her husband, Bob. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (David) Renaud of Schodack, N.Y.; Jean Geraghty (Thomas Bailly) of Valatie, N.Y.; Lori (James) Cameron of Valatie, and Lisa (John) McHugh of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. Her eleven grandchildren, Daniel (Molly) Renaud, Kevin (Erica) Renaud, Terence Renaud, Dan (Meghan) Taney, Tim Taney, Patrick (Yana) Taney, Kate Tritto, Robert Tritto, Keith (Ramses) Crisi-Tritto, Erin McHugh and Melissa McHugh. Her seven great-grandchildren, Lucy and Camille Renaud, Jack, Sania, Ryan, Robert and Alex Taney. She is also survived by her uncle Lawrence (Mamie) Craig of Danbury, Conn.; and brother-in-law, Thomas Geraghty of Sunset Beach, N.C.; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Columbia Greene Hospice for their exceptional assistance, care and comfort they provided to Marilyn and her family in her final weeks of life. Family and friends joined Marilyn in a celebration of her life at her 90th birthday party in July. There will be no calling hours but all are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 27, at St. Mary's Church in Nassau, N.Y., followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 43, Nassau, NY 12123. Online condolences may be offered at







