Brady, Marilyn H. RENSSELAER Marilyn H. Hitchcock Brady age 82 passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Rosewood Gardens. She was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident of Rensselaer. Marilyn worked for 34 years at Price Chopper in both Rensselaer and East Greenbush. She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino but her biggest joy was taking care of her children and grandchildren. Wife of the late Donald J. Brady Sr. Mother of Joseph McNally Jr., Richard (Patty) McNally, Sharon Bauer (Michael Butler), Donald Jay Brady, Donald (Roza) Brady Jr. and the late Kenneth McNally Sr. and Michael Brady Sr. Survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a thank you to Marilyn's longtime health aide, Deby Garcia, and a special thank you to Kim, Lisa and Nick at Rosewood Gardens for the wonderful care shown to their mother. Funeral in the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Monday at 12 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019