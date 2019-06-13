Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn H. Linehan. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linehan, Marilyn H. ALBANY It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn H. Linehan announces her passing, quietly in the care of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of Robert Cornelius Heim and Edith McLean Heim. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, David Linehan; and her brother, Robert Cornelius Heim Jr. Marilyn will lovingly be remembered by her five children, David (Martin), Andrew (Lorraine), Stephen (Nancy), Timothy (Lisa), and Mark. Marilyn will also be remembered by her five grandchildren, Kathleen Linehan Tytka (Daniel) and Brian Linehan, Robert and Jack Linehan and Justin Gould; her great-granddaughters, Braelyn Gould and Callie Tytka; sister Dolores Winkler (John) and several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Albany, graduated from Vincentian High School where she met David. She worked for over 30 years for the New York State Appellate Court Division - Admissions Office for New York State Bar Association. She was active in all activities at Holy Cross Parish (All-Saints Parish), Vincentian Institute and Bishop Maginn High Schools. She supported and attended many football and baseball games, and track meets while enjoying watching her sons compete. She was an avid Yankees, Giants, Siena Basketball and March Madness fan. Her favorite family vacations were at One Pine Knot on Cape Cod during the summers, and she passed on this love of the Cape and its beaches to each of her sons. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday, June 14, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the Community Hospice - Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at







