1/1
Marilyn J. James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James, Marilyn J. GUILDERLAND Marilyn J. Barber James, 90 of Guilderland, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Marilyn was born in Albany, was raised in North Albany and Vischers Ferry. She lived most her life in Guilderland. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Morgan B. James Sr. She is survived by her children, Ginny James of Boght Corners, Morgan James Jr. (Mary) of Altamont, and David James (Kathie Riley) of Guilderland; her granddaughter Tracy Phoenix (Paul) and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ashlynn, and Alexandra Phoenix of Boght Corners; and her granddaughter Jill Roarke (John) and great-grandchildren, Briley and Liam Roarke of Troy. Interment services will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie on Monday at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Interment
02:00 PM
Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved