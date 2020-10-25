James, Marilyn J. GUILDERLAND Marilyn J. Barber James, 90 of Guilderland, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Marilyn was born in Albany, was raised in North Albany and Vischers Ferry. She lived most her life in Guilderland. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Morgan B. James Sr. She is survived by her children, Ginny James of Boght Corners, Morgan James Jr. (Mary) of Altamont, and David James (Kathie Riley) of Guilderland; her granddaughter Tracy Phoenix (Paul) and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ashlynn, and Alexandra Phoenix of Boght Corners; and her granddaughter Jill Roarke (John) and great-grandchildren, Briley and Liam Roarke of Troy. Interment services will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie on Monday at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
.