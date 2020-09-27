Tully, Marilyn J. ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. Marilyn J. Tully, 78, formerly of Saratoga Springs and Ormond Beach, Fla., died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home in Zephyrhills, Fla. She was a 1960 graduate of Saratoga High School and attended Berkshire Business School in Pittsfield, Mass. After a 30-year career with the New York State O.M.R.D.D., Marilyn retired in 1995, but returned to the work force soon after as a warranty clerk with New Country Ford in Saratoga Springs. After retiring a second time, Marilyn and Dave eventually moved to Florida settling in Ormond Beach. She was a charter member and first treasurer of the Wilton State School Federal Credit Union (now Hudson River FCU). She had been an active member of TOPS, at one time serving as weight recorder. While living in New York, she was a member of the Wilton Senior Citizens. She is survived by her son, George W. Hudson III of Greenville; her daughter, Holly Hudson (Connie Plummer) of Saratoga Springs; her stepdaughter, Kathy Hudson (Jim) Ebert of Ballston Spa; and one grandson, G. Wesley Hudson IV of Greenville. Other survivors include her sister, Elizabeth (Charles) Smeltzer of Zephyrhills, Fla.; her niece, Tabitha Schultz of Maryville, Tenn.; and her nephews, James Smeltzer (Holly Meyer) of Ballston Spa, and William (Jerri) Smeltzer of Jacksonville, Fla. In addition to her parents, Millicent (Cochrane) Adams and George Evans, she was predeceased by her husband, David Tully in 2017. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Beverly Piazza-Hudson. Her ashes will be interred in the Daytona Memorial Park at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202, National Kidney Foundation
, Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016, or Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL, 34639.