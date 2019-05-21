Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Kuhn Bloomberg. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary

Bloomberg, Marilyn Kuhn DELMAR Marilyn Kuhn Bloomberg, 86 of Delmar, died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home following a long illness. A lifelong resident of the Capital District, she was born on November 11, 1932 in Albany. Marilyn was the wife of the late Morris "Chuck" Bloomberg, whom she was married to for 50 years. She was a graduate of Albany High School and enjoyed travel, cooking and playing bridge, along with being an avid golfer and bowler. She spent many summer weekends with her family at the Top O' The World on Lake George. In recent years, she resided on Anna Maria Island on the Gulf Coast of Florida in the winter months. She cherished the times she shared in Florida with her three children and eight grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Harold Kuhn and Elsie Snow Kuhn; and her sister, Joan Kuhn Zambs. She is survived by her children, Mark (Valerie) Bloomberg of Edgemont, NY; Susan (David) Wollner of Albany and Carol "Chache" Pender of Boston, Mass.; as well as eight grandchildren, Scott, Benjamin and Jake Bloomberg; Michael, Sam and Andrew Wollner and Nicole and Alyssa Pender. The immediate family will hold a private service and burial. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit,







