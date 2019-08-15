Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Seidner, Marilyn L. Schultz Hedden COHOES Marilyn L. Schultz Hedden Seidner of Cohoes passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on July 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on September 28, 1936, she grew up in Grafton. One of her favorite places to visit was Josh Hall Pond. She was a devoted member of the Grace Bible Church in Cohoes. She was with Sysco Co. for 20 years. She was a dedicated employee for Cocca's Hotels and friend to Rocky Cocca, and his wife Dee. Her office was at the Travelodge Inn & Suites in Albany, working as director of guest relations and operations until her recent illness this March. Her door was always opened as many guest and employees would stop by and visit. She was one of a kind who knew how to listen and had a quick wit and was friendly to all. She volunteered at the City Mission of Schenectady doing portrait pictures of battered and homeless women in search of a job to boost their self-esteem. In her younger years, she ran several marathons all over the U.S. with her husband Peter. Marilyn and her husband Peter were both professional photographers each winning several awards. She was predeceased by her husbands, Peter Seidner and Warren Hedden; and a grandson Randy Meres. She is survived by her brothers, Edward Schultz of Petersburgh, and Lawrence Schultz of Dayton, Ohio; her children, Kenneth Hedden Sr. (Geralyn Blaauboer), and Kimberly Meres (Donald Peters); stepsons, David and Neil Seidner; a niece, two nephews, six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren with one soon to arrive and one great-great-grandson. A special thank you to her very close friend and coworker Jeanette Mock for all her help. She has donated her body to science at the Albany Medical College so there will be no services - the way she wanted it. In her memory, donations may be made to the Grace Bible Church or the City Mission of Schenectady.



