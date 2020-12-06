1/1
Marilyn La Londe
La Londe, Marilyn SCHENECTADY Marilyn (Houghton) La Londe, 86 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, following a long illness. Marilyn, a lifelong resident of Schenectady, was the daughter of the late Harold G. and Helen (Juron) Houghton. Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Robert B. La Londe. Marilyn worked as a retouch artist for White Studio in Schenectady and as a teacher's aide in the Guilderland School District, but her most treasured job was as mother to four children, R. Peter La Londe of Schenectady, Pamela Perkins of Sarasota, Fla., Paula Gaul (Jeffrey) of Niskayuna, and Johanna Cohan (Kevin) of Melrose, Mass. Marilyn shared her love with eight grandchildren, Nathan, Whitney, and Taylor Perkins, Jacqueline, Kathleen, and Caroline Gaul, and Melanie and Hollis Cohan; and two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Madilyn Perkins. Marilyn is also survived by her brother Harold A. Houghton (Karen), and a number of nieces and nephews. Marilyn was also predeceased by her daughter Suzanna Helen; grandson Stephen Jeffrey; sister Sharon (Houghton) De Cerce; son-in-law Robert Perkins; and lifelong friend Patricia Perkins. Marilyn enjoyed staying active walking with friends and participating in dance and exercise classes in the community. She was artistic and was famous for creating beautiful cards and gifts for family and friends. Her happiest place was anywhere that she was surrounded by her family. A private gathering of immediate family will be held, with a larger gathering of family and friends at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Marilyn's video tribute, visit CannonFuneral.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
