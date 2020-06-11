Marilyn M. Edmans
Edmans, Marilyn M. SAND LAKE Marilyn M. Edmans, 90 of Schumann Road, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Community Hospice at the Samaritan Hospital after a short illness. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., Marilyn was the daughter of the late Elmer and Alice Arthur McClellan; and wife of the late Donald T. Edmans. Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Sand Lake, was a graduate of the Averill Park High School, and was a homemaker most of her life. Marilyn was a former member of the Church of the Covenant United Methodist and was a driver for the former FISH organization. Marilyn was the sister of the late Ned McClellan. Survivors include her children, Donald Jr., Marcia, Karen, Daniel, Andrew, Jonathan, Julia and Kathryn; her sisters, Alice Trost and Grace Bourdeau; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Services will be private for the family. Donations in memory of Marilyn M. Edmans may be made to the Sand Lake Union Cemetery, P.O. Box 263, Sand Lake, NY, 12153 or the Sand Lake Library, 8428 Miller Hill Road, Averill Park, NY, 12018. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.
