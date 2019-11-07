Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Mader Reeves. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reeves, Marilyn Mader GREENVILLE, S.C. Marilyn Mader Reeves, born December 19, 1931, in Albany, died October 23, 2019, surrounded by family in Greenville, S.C. She was a greatly cherished and caring daughter of Margaret and Eugene Mader; and a devoted wife to her husband, Robert, of 50 years, who predeceased her in 2008. She was a very beloved sister to Emily Mader Mattox (Charles) and also to Peter Mader (Linda). Marilyn was adored and lovingly supported by her nephew Steven Mader (Holly); and by her nieces, Kim Ferguson (Jeff), Cassie Mattox (Hotchkiss) and Christi Mattox Wier (Keith). Her great-nieces and nephews, Katie and Austin Mader, Julia Rose Hotchkiss, Ryker, Shylah, and Johnny Wier loved her company. Marilyn was also a caring sister-in law to Betty Rosenberger and aunt to Jack and Jill Rosenberger. She had many cousins nationwide as well as loving friends who admired her many talents and her compassion for all. In her 31 years of teaching reading, leading to becoming supervisor of reading K-12 in the East Greenbush Central Schools of upstate New York, she assisted many students and teachers who showed their appreciation through many acts of kindness and awards. After retiring she continued many activities involved with literacy. She was also active in her lovely retirement community of Cascades Verdae in Greenville, S.C., for the past three years. There will be a celebration of Marilyn's life at the Cascades, December 1, 2019. A second celebration in the Albany area will be scheduled later along with interment of her ashes with those of her husband in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In memory of Marilyn, you are welcome to donate to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204-2718 and/or to



