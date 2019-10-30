Marilyn P. Carlson

Obituary
Carlson, Marilyn P. LATHAM Marilyn P. Carlson, of Latham, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1930, to Arthur Purdy and Edith Turnpenny. Marilyn attended The Elwood Franklin School in Buffalo and graduated from Albany High School. She was a member of Sigma Theta Literary Society. After graduation, she went to work for National Commercial Bank and Trust Company where she met and married the love of her life Curtis M. Carlson who passed away 15 years ago on October 25, 2004. After marriage, Marilyn focused on raising her two children. She loved to camp, and was a very active member in her church. Marilyn had a generous heart and well known for her generosity. Her other great love were her animals, particularly her cocker spaniels, Puff, Mittens, Callie, Cinder, Satin, Snuggles and Lady. She also had a fondness for birds, especially cardinals. The absolute stars in her life were her grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Robert (Elizabeth) Purdy; son Mark Carlson (Catharine) of Claremont, Calif.; daughter Beth (James) Horton of Magnolia, Del.; and grandchildren, David Carlson of San Francisco, Michael Carlson of Israel, Carly Horton of Arlington, Va. and Jennifer Brown of Boston. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A viewing hour will precede the service on Saturday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loudonville Presbyterian Church, 22 Old Niskayuna Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 or to your local church. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2019
