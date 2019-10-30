Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn (Lamoureux) Praga. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Church 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Praga, Marilyn (Lamoureux) LATHAM Marilyn (Lamoureux) Praga, 89 of Latham, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was married to Albert D. Praga Sr. (predeceased) for 63 years. Growing up in Rensselaer, the youngest daughter of Helen K. Williams and Gregory A. Lamoureux, Marilyn always displayed a zest for life. After marrying Albert, in addition to raising her children, Marilyn worked for over 40 years, 25 of which was with the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation. Upon retirement, she spent many hours caring for some of her youngest grandchildren and great grandchildren which she absolutely loved doing. Family was everything to her, as she hosted countless holidays, birthday parties and picnics by her pool. Wednesday nights were spent with all of her family gathered for spaghetti dinner. Marilyn loved to travel and made yearly trips to Cape Cod with her family and to Las Vegas with her husband and friends. She is survived by her children: Helen Van Wormer (Brian, predeceased), Karen Gail Battista (Richard), Victoria Breen (Thomas), Albert D. Praga Jr., and Toni M. Leary (Gerald); her sister, Lois Bobeck of Delmar; stepdaughter Cherie Cole; as well as 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and beloved life-long friends, Diane, Marie and Marion. Special thanks to Mo Toohey and Bold Baljmaa, her wonderful caretakers for two years who provided unwavering love and support. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham. Entombment will follow in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands. Online condolences may be expressed at







