Hurd, Marilyn R. WEST SAND LAKE Marilyn R. Hurd, 80 of West Sand Lake, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Albany Memorial Hospital. Marilyn was born in Hudson. She was a secretary for East Greenbush Central Schools, in East Greenbush. Marilyn is survived by her husband Richard Hurd; and two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Hurd and Daniel (Micky) Hurd. Sister of Joseph (Joanne) Hughes; and proud grandmother of Grant, Mara, Pierce, and Madelynne Hurd. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends are invited to her calling hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the New Rural Cemetery, Rensselaer in the spring.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 15, 2019