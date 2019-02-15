Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Marilyn R. Hurd

Marilyn R. Hurd Obituary
Hurd, Marilyn R. WEST SAND LAKE Marilyn R. Hurd, 80 of West Sand Lake, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Albany Memorial Hospital. Marilyn was born in Hudson. She was a secretary for East Greenbush Central Schools, in East Greenbush. Marilyn is survived by her husband Richard Hurd; and two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Hurd and Daniel (Micky) Hurd. Sister of Joseph (Joanne) Hughes; and proud grandmother of Grant, Mara, Pierce, and Madelynne Hurd. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends are invited to her calling hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the New Rural Cemetery, Rensselaer in the spring.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 15, 2019
