McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Mackey, Marilyn S. TROY Marilyn S. Mackey, 89, passed away on August 15, 2019. Family and friends are invited and may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday in the Trinity Church of Lansingburgh, 585 4th Ave., Troy. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The full obituary will be published on Saturday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2019
