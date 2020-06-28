Marilyn V. Burkhard Allendorph
1931 - 2020
Allendorph, Marilyn V. Burkhard GUILDERLAND Marilyn V. Burkhard Allendorph went home to heaven on June 23, 2020, at her home in Glenmont with her daughter, Linda, at her side. Born in Albany on March 27, 1931, to Regis and Loretta Burkhard. She was a 1948 graduate of Vincentian Institute. She worked for the State Bank of Albany, Dr. James Cassidy, and the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. She was a founding member of Christ the King Church in Westmere where she was active in many parish ministries. Marilyn married Glenn Allendorph on September 8, 1951, in Albany. She is survived by her children, Andrea (Michael) Cooper of Wolfeboro, N.H., Linda (Bert) McMillen of Selkirk, Glenn (Rhonda) of Delanson and James (Lisa) of Delmar; grandchildren, Adam (Patricia) Cooper, Allie Cooper (Mark DeFilippo), Stewart Allendorph (Nicole Lambert), Mary Allendorph (Kendall Alexander) and Angelina Harpster (William Webster); step-grandchildren, Rachael (Jon) Rogers, Rebecca (Tom) Paddock, Mehgan and Kelly McMaster; great-grandchildren, Crosby, Timothy and Brigid Cooper; step-great-grandchildren, Riley Ludwig, Jonathan and Ainsley Rogers, Jenna and Samantha Morrissey; brother Rev. John Burkhard; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Underwood, Laurie and Gloria Burkhard; nephew Joseph Burkhard; and nieces, Christina Morgan, Susan Kindlon, Erica Smith and Gretchen Cruz. She was predeceased by her husband Glenn; daughter Mary; and granddaughter Grace M.; and her brothers, Regis and James. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Marilyn's caretakers over the last few months, especially Rita Hyman for the loving and compassionate care provided during Marilyn's final days. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, 20 Sumpter Ave., Albany, N.Y. Guests at the Mass will require facial coverings. Interment will be in St Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial donations in Marilyn's name may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
