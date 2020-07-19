Van Steenburg, Marilyn (Flaherty) TROY Marilyn (Flaherty) Van Steenburg, passed away peacefully July 16, 2020, after declining health. She was born in Troy, N.Y. January 16, 1934 to the late John and Julia Flaherty. Predeceased by her high school sweetheart, John W. (Jack) Van Steenburg Sr. She graduated from Catholic Central High School and retired from New York Telephone Company. Marilyn was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone she knew. Marilyn was a loving Mom to her children, John (Jack) W. (Shannon) Van Steenburg Jr., William H. Van Steenburg, Mary Ellen (Will) Engster, and Robery J. Van Steenburg. She was the most special and loving Nona to Justin (Courtney) Van Steenburg, Joslyn Van Steenburg, John (Jack) Engster, Julia Engster, Taylor Engster, and Danielle Beirman. She was also a Nona to her special four great-grandchildren, Justice, Champion, Isaac, and Zoe. Marilyn is also survived by her best friend and sister, Joan (Bruce) Blomstran. Besides her parents and husband, Marilyn was also predeceased by two wonderful brothers, Robert J. and John J. Flaherty. Marilyn was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church and prayed daily to the Blessed Mother and her Rosary. Per her wishes, there will be no viewing. The Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 N. Lake Avenue, Troy. Mass attendance is limited to 30 people, also keeping in mind wearing a mask and social distancing is mandatory. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy will be private. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
.