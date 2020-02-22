Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Funeral 9:15 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Caloprete, Mario WATERVLIET Mario J. Caloprete, 85, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in Troy on May 3, 1934, the son of the late Pompey and Mary Caloprete. A lifelong resident of Watervliet, Mario was a U.S. Army veteran after the Korean War. He was employed for over 40 years as a steel worker by the Al Tech Specialty Steel Co. in Watervliet before retiring in 1996. Mario was a communicant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and formerly a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church both in Watervliet. He was an active member of the Watervliet Senior Citizens where he enjoyed playing billiards. He also enjoyed playing bocci and throwing darts with his friends. He was also a very good bowler and was a former "King of the Hill" on Capital Bowling. He loved sports and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics fan. He was the beloved husband of the late Veronica "Vera" C. Skinkle Caloprete who died in 1998; stepfather of Thomoas (Carol) Bailey of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; brother of the late Lucy Shepis, Anthony and Basil Mulinare and Josephine Marie Gokey Dunn; loving uncle of Frederick E. (Mary Ellen) Gokey III, Mary Ann (Peter) DeMaria, John Mazzacco, Joanne Parsons and Joseph Shepis; great-uncle of Frederick (Maureen) Gokey IV, Garrett (Christine) Gokey, John (Jessica) Keeler, Patricia (Michael) Brockley, John Mazzacco Jr., Ron Mazzacco and Jeffrey Mazzacco. He is also survived by several beloved great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Donald Rutherford, Pastor. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence book at















Caloprete, Mario WATERVLIET Mario J. Caloprete, 85, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born in Troy on May 3, 1934, the son of the late Pompey and Mary Caloprete. A lifelong resident of Watervliet, Mario was a U.S. Army veteran after the Korean War. He was employed for over 40 years as a steel worker by the Al Tech Specialty Steel Co. in Watervliet before retiring in 1996. Mario was a communicant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and formerly a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church both in Watervliet. He was an active member of the Watervliet Senior Citizens where he enjoyed playing billiards. He also enjoyed playing bocci and throwing darts with his friends. He was also a very good bowler and was a former "King of the Hill" on Capital Bowling. He loved sports and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics fan. He was the beloved husband of the late Veronica "Vera" C. Skinkle Caloprete who died in 1998; stepfather of Thomoas (Carol) Bailey of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; brother of the late Lucy Shepis, Anthony and Basil Mulinare and Josephine Marie Gokey Dunn; loving uncle of Frederick E. (Mary Ellen) Gokey III, Mary Ann (Peter) DeMaria, John Mazzacco, Joanne Parsons and Joseph Shepis; great-uncle of Frederick (Maureen) Gokey IV, Garrett (Christine) Gokey, John (Jessica) Keeler, Patricia (Michael) Brockley, John Mazzacco Jr., Ron Mazzacco and Jeffrey Mazzacco. He is also survived by several beloved great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Donald Rutherford, Pastor. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.