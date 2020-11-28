DiBiase, Mario WATERVLIET Mario Dante "Marty" DiBiase, 68, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his home in Watervliet. He was born in Troy on May 21, 1952, the son of the late Ariodante N. DiBiase and Rosemarie Daigle DiBiase. Marty was a 1970 graduate of Watervliet High School where he was the class president and a star member of the soccer team under Coach Don Hill. He boxed in the Golden Gloves during high school. After high school he enlisted in the Navy National Guard. He was employed by the former Keis Distributors for many years before becoming the longtime owner of Larry's Tavern on 8th Avenue in Watervliet. He was also a hall monitor at Watervliet High School. Marty enjoyed the company of his friends and customers and enjoyed weekly trips to the OTB Teletheater in Albany. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns football fan. He was the oldest brother of John (Heather) DiBiase of Clifton Park, Nicholas (Debra) DiBiase of Menands and the late Denise Seely; proud uncle of Heather (Michael) Pakatar, Brianna (Dave) Coughlin, Tayler DiBiase, Nicole Burke and Mark Douglas Seely; great-uncle of Hadley and Liam Coughlin, Hannah and Justin Pakatar and Adrianna Spencer; and best friend of Ron Wilkinson, Joe Belokopitsky, Lou Kirtiglou and Leon Simon. Friends and family may call at Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. followed by a celebration of his life service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, P.O. Box 164, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
