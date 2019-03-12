Fratianni, Mario L. SCHAGHTICOKE Mario L. Fratianni of School Street, passed away at Samaritan Hospital on Sunday, March 10, 2019, with his beloved family at his side. He was 84. Born in Albany on December 22, 1934, son of the late Anthony and Josephine (DiGianni) Fratianni. He is the husband of Sandie A. Brown, whom he married on September 22, 1973. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1959. He worked as a technician for the former Western Electric of Albany. Mario was a member of the YMCA for over 50 years and was an avid handball player until he had to change over to racquetball. He loved golfing and was a member of the Dubbers Golf League since 1978 and was a member of the West Albany Italian Club for over 30 years, where he played bocce two nights a week. Every morning he read the New York Post and delighted in completing the daily Word Jumble. Mario above all was a devoted and loving family man. His kind manner and caring ways will be greatly missed. He was truly a gentle man in every way. Survivors in addition to his loving wife Sandie A. Fratianni; include their children, David P. Fratianni of Schaghticoke and Susanne M. (Jim) Hartke of Avon; and his adoring grandchildren, Elisabeth Hartke and Lee Hartke. Also survived by his sister, Josephine Razanousky of Albany; his Goddaughter Catherine Guevara; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Vincent Fratianni, Raymond Fratianni and Angelo Fratianni. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 173 Main Street, Schaghticoke. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy with military honors. Kindly consider a donation to the Schaghticoke Food Panty, c/o Schaghticoke Presbyterian Church, 165 Main Street, Schaghticoke, NY 12154 in loving memory of Mario Fratianni. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019